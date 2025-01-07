Like a Dragon Direct planned for Thursday

HQ

While this week is all about CES and technology, Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has decided that it's also in part about Like a Dragon too. We say this because the pair have just announced a new Like a Dragon Direct showcase, with this planned to take place in the coming days.

On Thursday, January 9, at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, we can expect a show that will seemingly focus mostly on Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. In a press release, we're told:

"The livestream will reveal various updates and first-looks at new features for the upcoming modern-day pirate adventure Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii which launches on February 21st."

As per where you can watch the show, it will be broadcast live on YouTube and Twitch.