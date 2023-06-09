Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name trailer confirms November launch

Kiryu is an actual bodyguard this time.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio will have their own stream filled with announcements next week, but that didn't stop them from sharing a treat last night.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name appeared at Summer Game Fest in the form of a gameplaytrailer showing Kiry...I mean Joryu combine his traditional Yakuza style with the high-tech Agent style that includes electrified bind wires that can toss enemies around in fights.

Seems like something many fans of the Yakuza games would like, which is why it's worth mentioning the trailer ends by revealing the game launches on November 9.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

