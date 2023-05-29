Ryu ga Gotoku Studio event confirmed for next month

HQ

There are already plenty of event to look forward to next month, headlined by Summer Games Fest on June 8 and Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, but there's also PC Gaming Show, Ubisoft Forward, Starfield Showcase and a Devolver Digital Event (just to name a few).

And now another one has been confirmed, as Ryu ga Gotoku Studio just revealed on Twitter that RGG Summit Summer 2023 will take place on June 16 at 02:00 (CET). We can definitely expect to see more from Like a Dragon 8, but hopefully, there will be other surprises as well.