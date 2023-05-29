Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon 8

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio event confirmed for next month

RGG Summit Summer 2023 kicks off on June 16.

There are already plenty of event to look forward to next month, headlined by Summer Games Fest on June 8 and Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, but there's also PC Gaming Show, Ubisoft Forward, Starfield Showcase and a Devolver Digital Event (just to name a few).

And now another one has been confirmed, as Ryu ga Gotoku Studio just revealed on Twitter that RGG Summit Summer 2023 will take place on June 16 at 02:00 (CET). We can definitely expect to see more from Like a Dragon 8, but hopefully, there will be other surprises as well.

Like a Dragon 8

