Lights, Camera, Action! Gamereactor is at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

HQ

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and many of the biggest names in movies and entertainment are currently either in and around the French Riviera or set to make their way to it within the coming days.

That includes us! Yep, Gamereactor is officially part of Cannes this year. We have a team on-site, ready to keep you updated and informed about the latest and biggest movie premieres, exciting press conferences and panels, and even the special Immersive Competition, which sees a host of video game veterans and legends present and leading talks and a showcase that explores how artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and video games are changing how we know and experience cinema and storytelling.

While you can read all about this exciting event by heading over here, it's worth noting that Hideo Kojima, Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Fatih Akin, and more will all be part of the jury for this special activity, which will also be streamed live on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels for fans to watch from home.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will run all the way until May 24, with over 35,000 filmmakers and entertainment veterans from more than 150 countries present.