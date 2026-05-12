Lies of P sequel enters full-scale development, developer looking for new hire to generate AI art

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Lies of P's sequel is stepping out of the pre-production phase and into full-scale development. Hurray! But its developer also has a new job listing up specifically asking for someone to come in and implement AI into its existing art as well as creating new AI art. Boo! The monkey's paw has indeed curled for anyone wanting a new Lies of P game to come a bit faster.

In the new Q1 financials presentation from Lies of P publisher NEOWIZ, we see that the Lies of P sequel has officially passed its prototyping phase, and is now in full-scale development. This stage of development is likely to last a couple of years at least, so don't get your hopes up for Lies of P 2 in 2027, unless we hear otherwise. Elsewhere, on the internet a discovery for a new job listing at developer Round 8 Studio has been made, looking for an "AI Creator."

It seems quite odd to bring in someone to do the AI work for you, when the whole point of AI is that it does a job, right? Anyway, using multiple tools like Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and more, the AI Creator will implant their creations into existing art workflows to "speed up production time and build an efficient AI art pipeline." Not sure what an AI art pipeline is, but it sounds about as good for a game as a deep-sea oil pipeline does for marine life. It's clear Round 8 wants this sequel out fast, and in fairness we've seen other hit games like Crimson Desert and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 use AI for placeholder assets to speed things up. So, it may not be the end of all things Lies of P as some fear.