Lexus unveils new three-row EV called TZ

HQ

There aren't too many three-row EV's on the market, but Lexus is about to enter into the segment in a big way. They've officially unveiled the new TZ, which is the electric sibling to the TX.

The new luxury SUV combines a more futuristic design with a heavy focus on comfort, refinement and family practicality. It will launch with two battery options - a 77kWh pack and a larger 96kWh unit, with Lexus targeting just shy of 500 kilometers of range for higher-spec versions.

All-wheel drive comes standard, while fast charging peaks at 150 kW, allowing a 10-to-80 percent top-up in roughly 35 minutes.

Inside, Lexus is leaning heavily into what it calls a "Driving Lounge" concept, with a six-seat layout. The 2027 Lexus TZ is expected to arrive in late 2026, with final pricing and specifications set to be announced closer to launch.