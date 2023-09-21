Leslie Jones sulks about how little money she got for her role in Ghostbusters

Paul Feig's failed 2016 Ghostbusters remake went about as "well" as expected, a veritable headache that, despite some positive reviews, was roundly panned by many cinema-goers and fans of the original film. Now it turns out that one of the film's stars was not very happy either, at least not in terms of the salary she earned.

Leslie Jones who played Patty Tolan reveals in her new book Leslie F*cking Jones: A Memoir, that she "only" took home $150k for her role, after initially being offered $67,000. This is in stark contrast to some of her colleagues, perhaps most notably Melissa McCarthy, who took home a whopping $14 million for her role in Ghostbusters.

"It was made clear to me at times during the process that I was lucky to even be on that movie, but honestly, I was thinking, 'I don't have to be in this muthafucka,' especially as I got paid way less than Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig,"

"No knock on them, but my first offer was to do that movie for $67,000. I had to fight to get more (in the end I got $150K), but the message was clear: 'This is gonna blow you up — after this, you're made for life,' all that kind of shit, as though I hadn't had decades of a successful career already."

What are your views on the 2016 Ghostbusters remake?