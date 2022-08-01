Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Tale of Bistun
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to make new film together

      It will be an Apple Original and will be based on the David Grann novel.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      After successful films like Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon (whose release has been postponed until next year), it's time for Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to team up once again in what will be their seventh film together, and this time their next project will be about shipwrecked survivors.

      The film, The Wager, will be based on the book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which was also written by Killers of the Flower Moon author David Grann, and is based on the testimonies of surviving crew members in the 18th century. The Wager will be an Apple Original Movie, but so far there is no set release date. What do you think of DiCaprio and Scorsese's collaboration over the years?

      Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to make new film together

      Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.



      Loading next content