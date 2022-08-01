Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to make new film together

HQ

After successful films like Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon (whose release has been postponed until next year), it's time for Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to team up once again in what will be their seventh film together, and this time their next project will be about shipwrecked survivors.

The film, The Wager, will be based on the book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which was also written by Killers of the Flower Moon author David Grann, and is based on the testimonies of surviving crew members in the 18th century. The Wager will be an Apple Original Movie, but so far there is no set release date. What do you think of DiCaprio and Scorsese's collaboration over the years?

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.