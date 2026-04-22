Leicester City relegated to League One ten years after winning Premier League

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Leicester City has been relegated to the English third-tier of football, League One, ten years after their remarkable Premier League title. Leicester was relegated from Premier League last year, making it two relegations in a row: the 2-2 draw against Hull in the Championship left them at the bottom of the table, in the penultimate position with 42 points (but the last place is held by Sheffield, who was deducted 12 points after breaching EFL financial regulations.

It will be the first time Leicester City plays in League One since 2008. The Foxes surprised everyone in the 2015/16 by winning the Premier League ten points ahead of Arsenal, with 81 points, only losing three matches, and qualified for the Champions League. Leicester didn't manage to match that success, but had a good run (quarter-finals against Atlético de Madrid in Champions League 2016/17, semi-finals in Conference League in 2021/22), as well as winning the FA Cup 2021.

Leicester returned to the Championship in 2023/24, but won the second division title that season and returned to the Premier League. They got relegated again, and things only got worse, as Leicester has employed four managers in less than a year. It is unlikely that the current one, Gary Rowett, will continue.