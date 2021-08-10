Lego Marvel Super Heroes is coming to Nintendo Switch this October

Warner Bros. Games has announced the launch plans for Lego Marvel Super Heroes on Nintendo Switch.

Set to arrive on the platform on October 8, this version of the game will include the DLC packs previously launched on the other platforms (the Super Pack and the Asgard Pack), and while there is no direct mention of how the game will release, we are shown a Switch box art for the title, which promises a physical release.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes originally launched back in 2013, making this release a long awaited one. The sequel, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is already available on Switch, at the price of £49.99 on the UK eShop. There has been no mention as to how much the original will cost when it does launch on the platform in a few months.