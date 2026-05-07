Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launch trailer released

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With pretty much exactly two weeks left until the launch of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Warner Bros. has now done what is customary for practically every new release, namely, released a launch trailer.

Over the course of two and a half minutes, we're bombarded with every possible aspect of the adventure, from the unmistakable Batman: Arkham influences to the slapstick humour, everything there is to unlock, and an insane amount of fan service. We also get a look at the Batcave, which you can decorate to your own taste, as well as a glimpse of two-player co-op.

May 22 marks the debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will also be coming to the Switch 2 at a later date.

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