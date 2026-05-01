Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has gone gold

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TT Games has announced that the upcoming Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is officially ready for its launch in three weeks. The British studio has confirmed that the game has "gone gold" and is 'complete', for all intensive purposes.

Set to arrive on PC and consoles on May 22, TT Games even accompanies this news with a helpful description for what going gold means, which is no doubt ideal for any younger fans who have been keeping tabs on this project's production.

"Quick Lesson: When an in-development game has, "gone gold," that means the base game is completed! In the olden days, games were printed on gold master discs when finished. It's a major development milestone, and we're so happy we could share this with you!"

With the launch edging ever closer, we'll soon be able to tell you more about Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, so stay tuned if you're excited for this ambitious upcoming platformer.