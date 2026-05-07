Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight assistant design director on the possibility of a future DCU Lego game

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With the Absolute comics and the new DCU, it does feel like DC heroes are in a bit of a renaissance period right now. Batman especially is getting a lot of time to shine, as he's also getting a new and impressive video game in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. After our latest preview session, we sat down with assistant design director Jimmy Sedota to talk about the potential not only for future Lego Batman, but a possible Lego DCU game too.

"I mean, we're always looking at what ways that we can work with DC. We love DC," Sedota told us. "So we've got things like the DLC coming out in September. We've got the Mayhem Collection where you'll get to play as Joker and Harley. There'll be a new mission there as well as a new game mode."

Sedota didn't confirm whether there's a Lego Justice League on the way or anything like that, but he did say that Tt Games is always on the lookout for how to impress fans. "We're always looking for how we can just continue to bring the best Lego games we can to our fans. And DC in particular is something that I've been personally very privileged, I feel very privileged to have worked on that," he said.

So, nothing confirmed on the future of Lego's DC collaborations, but we'll keep dreaming of seeing the new DCU given a blocky new look. Check out our full interview with Sedota below: