Legendary tuner Brabus have co-designed an electric motorbike

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Normally, legendary tuning house Brabus works on over-the-top limited edition Mercedes models, but now they are putting their talent to something quite different indeed.

They've teamed up with French outfit DAB Motors to create an electric motorcycle, that was recently unveiled at Milan Design Week. It's built together with French brand DAB, and more specifically on their minimalistic "1α platform."

There are three distinct versions, but even the base bike gets exposed carbon details and Alcantara touches, while higher-spec versions pile on more power, bespoke finishes and increasingly aggressive styling.

They are aiming for a 150 kilometer range in "urban environments", and the big news is the versaility of the colors on display. You can choose your own color, and you can see some of these via the pictures below.