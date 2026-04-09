Legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx hospitalised for hip infection following fracture in 2024

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Eddy Merckx, Belgian former professional cyclist who turns 81 in July, considered one of the best of all time, with the greatest number of trophies by any cyclist in history, has been hospitalised in Belgium with a hip infection, following a series of health issues since his hip surgery in December 2024, when Meckx fell off the bike and fractured his hip.

Since then, he has had many complications with his hip prosthesis and has had to undergo surgery six times, and is expected to undergo a seventh operation next Monday. Merckx explained to Nieuwsblad that he is "in incredible pain" and that the intensive treatment with antibiotics is not working.

With 525 race victories between 1965 and 1978, Eddy Merckx, nicknamed "the Cannibal", has won 11 Grand Tours and 19 Monuments, a record unmatched by anyone later, although Tadej Pogacar is aiming to match his numbers...