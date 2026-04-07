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Tadej Pogačar aims for his first Paris-Roubaix victory this week and a Monument clean sweep in 2026

Tadej Pogačar has won 12 Monuments, but has never won the Paris-Roubaix race.

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Tadej Pogačar added another title at the Tour of Flanders to his impressive trophy list on Sunday, and aims to win the last "Monument" he is missing, Paris-Roubaix, next weekend, with the dream of achieving a clean sweep in Monuments at reach.

Pogacar has won four of the five Monuments, the most prestigious one-day cycling races, arguably considered the hardest too. He won Milan-San Remo for the first time last month, and has won Tour of Flanders 3 times (2023, 2025, and 2026); Liège-Bastogne-Liège 3 times (2021, 2024, and 2025), Giro di Lombardia 5 times (2021, 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2025).

His victory in Flanders last weekend means he has won the last four Monuments in a row, to a total tally of 12 victories, second best in history behind the great Eddy Merckx, who won 19 Monuments.

Next weekend, Pogacar will fight for his first victory at the Paris-Roubaix, which has been dominated by Mathieu van der Poel since 2023. Winning the race on Sunday, April 12, will get him closer to a clean sweep, winning all five Monuments in the same year, something that nobody has done before.

After Paris-Roubaix (April 12), the 2026 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège will take place on April 26, and Giro di Lombardia will come much later, on October 10.

Tadej Pogačar aims for his first Paris-Roubaix victory this week and a Monument clean sweep in 2026
Rini Kools / Shutterstock

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SportscyclingTadej Pogacar


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