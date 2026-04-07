Tadej Pogačar aims for his first Paris-Roubaix victory this week and a Monument clean sweep in 2026

HQ

Tadej Pogačar added another title at the Tour of Flanders to his impressive trophy list on Sunday, and aims to win the last "Monument" he is missing, Paris-Roubaix, next weekend, with the dream of achieving a clean sweep in Monuments at reach.

Pogacar has won four of the five Monuments, the most prestigious one-day cycling races, arguably considered the hardest too. He won Milan-San Remo for the first time last month, and has won Tour of Flanders 3 times (2023, 2025, and 2026); Liège-Bastogne-Liège 3 times (2021, 2024, and 2025), Giro di Lombardia 5 times (2021, 2022, 2023, 2025, and 2025).

His victory in Flanders last weekend means he has won the last four Monuments in a row, to a total tally of 12 victories, second best in history behind the great Eddy Merckx, who won 19 Monuments.

Next weekend, Pogacar will fight for his first victory at the Paris-Roubaix, which has been dominated by Mathieu van der Poel since 2023. Winning the race on Sunday, April 12, will get him closer to a clean sweep, winning all five Monuments in the same year, something that nobody has done before.

After Paris-Roubaix (April 12), the 2026 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège will take place on April 26, and Giro di Lombardia will come much later, on October 10.