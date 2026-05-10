Legendary comic book author and illustrator R. M. Guéra tells us how he brings his pages to life

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Having adapted Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, worked on Judge Dredd, Marvel and DC projects, as well as helped with the revival of Vertigo comics, R. M. Guéra has seen it all, pretty much. To him, creating characters and explosive pages of action comes quite easily, but at Comicon Napoli we got him to explain his process, and why he sees such strong creativity in making comic books.

"I just do it, and I suppose the main description should come from readers, eventually," he said at first, very simply. To Guéra the success is defined by the readers, and he just worries about creating. He then went onto explain in a bit more detail how the process works:

"There is a visceral part of the drawing that I like, personally, I'm into it. My heroes are pecking paw, this is my gods, so I try to go there, reach there. I'm not sure what to say about my style, it's a style...I think the lucky part of comics is that it's, to my mind, clear in between the literature and movies. Both are very important for the comic book artist. So you have to know how to tell a story, and you have to know how to emotionally justify the script. So you receive pages, and it's just letters, nothing, it's just dead. And you have to make it alive, so this is your main job."

Guéra said that comics are where "you can write scripts, you can be the actor, you can be the director, you can be everything," and that it's a "privileged" position to be able to do comics as a full-time gig.

If you want to hear more about Guéra's style, his work on Django, and him teaming up with Jason Aaron again, check out our full interview below: