Legally Blonde prequel series to arrive on Prime Video in July

We've known for a while that a prequel series to Legally Blonde is in the works. We've known that it's coming to Prime Video and that Reese Witherspoon is attached in an executive producing role, all while the series is going by the moniker of Elle.

Now we also know when the show will be making its arrival, as Prime Video has stated that Elle will debut on the streamer on July 1. To accommodate this news, a teaser poster has been shared, which you can see below.

But that wasn't all of the Elle news that Prime Video had in store. The streamer even confirmed that production on a follow-up second season is already underway, proving that there seems to be high confidence in the series performing with fans. We don't know when Season 2 might arrive, but a reasonable guess is that it'll be saved for 2027, perhaps in the summer to leave a year's gap between chapters.

https://x.com/PrimeVideo/status/2014074446093464035