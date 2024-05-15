Legally Blonde prequel series ordered by Prime Video

If you've been waiting for Reese Witherspoon to return to the character of Elle Woods for more Legally Blonde, you might not have to wait too much longer. Prime Video has ordered a prequel series based on the beloved films that will revolve around Elle as she works through high school.

While no casting information has been revealed yet, this will no doubt see a different and younger actress playing the role of Elle, but we wouldn't be surprised if Witherspoon appears in some form as a modern day version of the character, as we have seen used similarly in other prequel projects in the past.

The prequel show will be known as Elle, and will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company, and Candle Media, all exclusively for Prime Video. Witherspoon is also attached to the project as an executive producer alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, Marc Platt, and Laura Kittrell who will also serve as showrunner.

The synopsis for Elle states: "Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."

And speaking about Legally Blonde's return, Witherspoon added, "I truly couldn't be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?"