LeBron James critical for a wavering Lakers victory over Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers survived a heroic comeback attempt from Phoenix Suns thanks to a crutial last-seconds performance by LeBron James, who scored two of the three free throws with three seconds left, and then blocked a three-pointer shot from Grayson Allen that could have meant victory for the Suns.

Los Angeles Lakers won 116-114 and shook off the disappointment of losing in the NBA Cup semifinals, remaining in the upper side of the table in the Western Conference with 18 victories and seven defeats. Lakers managed to score 24 points while holding Phoenix back for eight minutes without scoring, going from 77-71 behind to a 77-95 lead.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points, top scorer for the team despite missing 12 of his 14 three-pointers attempts; LeBron James 26 and Deandre Ayton 20 points.