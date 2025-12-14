Victor Wembanyama returns from injury and stuns Thunder in the NBA Cup semis

HQ

Oklahoma City Thunder excellent streak in NBA was halted at the worst possible moment, in the NBA Cup semifinal aginst San Antonio Spurs, which defeated the current NBA champions 111-109 last Saturday in Las Vegas. It is only the second defeat after 26 games for Oklahoma and the first after 16 matches winning.

The match featured the return of Victor Wembanyama, who had missed the last 12 matches due to a calf injury. He played for 20 minutes and scored 22 points for the Spurs, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points for the Thunder, who at one point were trailing 21 points behind the Spurs but nearly managed a comeback, passing Spurs 106-105 with 14.9 seconds left. Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle's free shots ended up giving San Antonio the victory.

NBA Cup final times in Europe and how to watch:

San Antonio Spurs has stunned Oklahoma City Thunder and reaches the NBA Cup final, while Orlando Magic lost to the New York Knicks 132-120 earlier on Saturday, setting the final for next Tuesday (Wednesday morning in European time):



Final: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks - 2:30 CET, 1:30 GMT on Wednesday, December 17



Remember that you can watch the NBA Cup final (as well as the future NBA play-offs in 2026) free with your subscruption to Amazon Prime Video, worldwide.