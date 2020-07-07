Learn the alphabet with Kratos and Atreus

You're watching Advertisements

God of War turned into a children's book? The combo seems somewhat unlikely, but it's what Insight Edition is ready to deliver in a new book starring Santa Monica Studio's two main God of War characters - Kratos and Atreus - as announced on Twitter.

The work, illustrated by Romina Tempest and written by Andrea Robinson, is called God of War: B is for Boy, and it's designed to teach the alphabet to children as they follow Kratos' adventures with his young son. Being a children's book, it's clear that everything related to blood and violence has been dialled down, but it's undoubtedly an interesting experiment, thanks also to its original art.

You can already pre-order your copy of God of War: B is for Boy through Amazon, priced at £11.99 / $16.99, and it's set to launch on September 1, 2020.