Leaked 3D renders reveal new camera design for iPhone 17 Pro

Rumors indicate that the camera on the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a completely new design. According to leaked 3D renders, the module is significantly wider than the previous square-shaped bump seen on several past models. In this new design, the three camera lenses are positioned on the left side, while the LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor are placed on the right side—resembling the design of Google Pixel. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be lighter than current models.

WEIS Studio has created a concept video showcasing the extremely thin design, which, according to rumors, will be even slimmer than both the iPhone 16 and Pro. Take a closer look at it below.

Does this design appeal to you?