Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear is coming to PSVR on April 29

The VR version has been previously playable on HTC Vive, Oculus Quest, and Oculus Rift headsets.

Layers of Fear, Bloober Team's first true venture into the realm of horror, is coming to PSVR on April 29, 2021. It comes to the platform after previously being playable on HTC Vive, Oculus Quest, and Oculus Rift headsets and will cost $19.99.

The game's story follows the mental decline of a painter, who is desperate to complete his "magnum opus." It takes place within an old Victorian mansion and sees you move from room to room as the world around you shifts in many creepy ways.

You can check out an exclusive interview that we did with Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno on Layers of Fear and the team's other project's here. Alternatively, you can read our initial review of Layers of Fear by clicking the following link.

Layers of Fear

