Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

Latest trailer shows off a look at Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed's co-op

Double the trouble!

HQ

At the end of the summer, fans of Destroy All Humans can look forward to yet another remade game, in the form of Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed. It's set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on August 30, and with that being the case, THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games has now released a new trailer for the game which shows off the cooperative mode.

In the trailer, we get to see a duo of little green space men wreaking havoc across both Earth and on the Moon, and get to see how the game looks when being played in split-screen. If you enjoyed the cooperative aspect of the original, be sure to check this trailer out to see how it has been adapted for the modern era of gaming.

HQ
Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed

