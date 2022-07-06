Latest trailer shows off a look at Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed's co-op

HQ

At the end of the summer, fans of Destroy All Humans can look forward to yet another remade game, in the form of Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed. It's set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on August 30, and with that being the case, THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games has now released a new trailer for the game which shows off the cooperative mode.

In the trailer, we get to see a duo of little green space men wreaking havoc across both Earth and on the Moon, and get to see how the game looks when being played in split-screen. If you enjoyed the cooperative aspect of the original, be sure to check this trailer out to see how it has been adapted for the modern era of gaming.