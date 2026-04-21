Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb openly implies that he wants to return to Xbox

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Phil Spencer had barely retired as head of Xbox when longtime Xbox executive Larry Hryb (the public face of the Xbox team and head of community, best known by his Gamertag; Major Nelson), who worked on the consoles for around 20 years, publicly wrote on social media that he wanted a meeting with the new Xbox boss, Asha Sharma.

She apparently considered this a priority, because just a week later, the two appeared in a joint photo confirming that they had met. We don't know what was said there, but Hryb has made no secret of the fact that he's open to making an Xbox comeback. On Monday, someone on social media pointed out that the Xbox team is now looking for a Senior Manager, Xbox Brand and Reputation and tagged Hryb. The latter quickly responded, writing:

"I think I know someone who would be perfect for that role."

In other words, it sounds like he isn't back with the Xbox team yet, but he's still eager to return as the public face of the community. What do you think, should Sharma recruit the old Xbox veteran, or is it better to give a new talent a chance?