English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead by Daylight

Lara Croft is now available to play in Dead by Daylight

Lara Croft is the latest in a long line of crossover DLC characters to come to Dead by Daylight.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

By now, Lara Croft has been playable on Dead by Daylight's test servers for a couple of weeks. As of today, however, anyone can play as her, provided you buy the Tomb Raider chapter that is released at the same time. As usual, when a new survivor or killer is released to the game, Lara brings with her three unique abilities that other survivors can then learn and use. Her abilities are as follows:

Finesse
Whenever you are healthy, finesse activates. Increases your vaulting speed for a fast vault by +20 %. Finesse has a cooldown of 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.

Hardened
After unlocking a chest and either blessing or cleansing a totem, hardened activates. Suppresses the urge to scream from any cause and instead causes the aura of the Killer to be revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds.

Specialist
Whenever you unlock or rummage through a chest, specialist gains +1 Token, up to a maximum of 6 Tokens. Succeeding a great repair skill Check while repairing a generator consumes all Tokens. Permanently reduces the repair charges requirement of that generator by 2/3/4 charges per token, up to a maximum of 12/18/24 charges.

You can find her trailer below and the full release details here!

HQ

Related texts

0
Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content