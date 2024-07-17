Lara Croft is now available to play in Dead by Daylight

HQ

By now, Lara Croft has been playable on Dead by Daylight's test servers for a couple of weeks. As of today, however, anyone can play as her, provided you buy the Tomb Raider chapter that is released at the same time. As usual, when a new survivor or killer is released to the game, Lara brings with her three unique abilities that other survivors can then learn and use. Her abilities are as follows:

Finesse

Whenever you are healthy, finesse activates. Increases your vaulting speed for a fast vault by +20 %. Finesse has a cooldown of 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault.

Hardened

After unlocking a chest and either blessing or cleansing a totem, hardened activates. Suppresses the urge to scream from any cause and instead causes the aura of the Killer to be revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds.

Specialist

Whenever you unlock or rummage through a chest, specialist gains +1 Token, up to a maximum of 6 Tokens. Succeeding a great repair skill Check while repairing a generator consumes all Tokens. Permanently reduces the repair charges requirement of that generator by 2/3/4 charges per token, up to a maximum of 12/18/24 charges.

You can find her trailer below and the full release details here!