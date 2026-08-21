Lanterns is the biggest DC Studios premiere on HBO Max with over 9 million viewers in three days

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Lanterns has accrued a whopping 9.3 million views since it debuted, across HBO and the streaming network HBO Max. This makes it the biggest premiere for a DC Studios project on HBO thus far, as well as one of the top five premieres on the HBO Max platform.

Via Variety, the show pulled in 6.6 million views in the US alone in the three days since it first premiered. Other DC creations have found success on HBO Max, but not nearly as quick. The Penguin reached 10.4 million viewers across all platforms, but this was 11 days following its premiere.

James Gunn, head of DC Studios, took to Threads to praise the show's performance. "Biggest DC show ever. One of the top five all time HBO launches. Thank you!" he wrote.

Lanterns follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The grounded, grittier nature of Lanterns compared to its source material initially had fans questioning the adaptation, but it seems that it's helped to attract more viewers in the long run.