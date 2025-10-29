Lanterns is "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show," according to showrunner

HQ

Now that Superman has kicked off the live-action DCU, the floodgates are ready to open, and soon we'll be seeing a lot from James Gunn and Peter Safran's superhero universe. The next project up on the list is the TV series Lanterns, which will solve the problem of which Green Lantern we'll see on screen by giving us both Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Also, Guy Gardener (Nathan Fillion) is there.

Speaking with Men's Health about the show, showrunner Chris Mundy said that Lanterns is "as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show." He also described how John Stewart and Hal Jordan might find themselves at odds during the course of the season. "Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" Mundy said.

"That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you're yelling and screaming. That's what we're trying to convey: He knows he belongs, so he doesn't have to overcompensate."

Pierre also commented on the importance of playing Stewart, saying "for me, the character just radiates strength and fortitude. That hunger to be the best version of yourself, which also holds you accountable when you're not."

Here's hoping this live-action representation of the Green Lanterns can be better than Ryan Reynolds' much maligned 2011 flop. Not exactly a high standard set by that film, but still something to aim for.