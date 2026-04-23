Lamine Yamal injury update: will he miss the rest of LaLiga? And World Cup?

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FC Barcelona achieved a 1-0 victory over Celta de Vigo to extend leadership over Real Madrid to nine points with six games to go, but with a devastating news: Lamine Yamal got injured. And he got injured in the most unfortunate way possible, right after shooting a penalty. He was limping after the shot, sit on the ground and was immediately substituted, suffering in his left hamstring.

We don't know the extent of the injury (he was limping, but able to leave the pitch walking) until tests today. Early indications says he may have suffered a tear in his left hamstring and suggest that he could be out for a minimum of five weeks, meaning he would miss the remaining of the Liga season, six games including a Clásico on May 10.

The big doubt is that if he will arrive in time for World Cup, with matches starting in less than two months. If he is out for five weeks, he could make it just in time, but if he doesn't, he could miss the first matches of the competition... or worse. We will follow closely Barcelona's reports on his injury.