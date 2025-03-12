La Velada 5: the amateur boxing event between Spanish and Latin streamers returns in 2025

HQ

Boxing is not particularly popular in Spain... except for one night per year, where millions of people gather to watch "La Velada del Año" (Fight Night of the Year), an annual event featuring Spanish and Latin streamers, influencers and celebrities performing in amateur boxing bouts. The event was first held in 2021, and each year has grown exponentially, with more guests and musical shows, to -somehow- disbelief from the professional boxing community in Spain, as this success didn't directly translate into a growing interest in professional boxing.

The boxing card for La Velada 5 was announced on Monday by streamer and host Ibai Llanos. It will take place on July 26 at the Cartuja stadium in Seville (it was previously held at Bernabéu and Metropolitano stadiums in Madrid) with seven matches, the main one between Spanish streamer The Grefg (27 years old 19M subcribers on YouTube), vs. Colombian streamer WestCol (25 years old,1.3M subscribers on YouTube) as main event.

These are the seven boxing matches for La Velada 5:



Pereira vs. Rivaldios



Perxitaa vs. Gaspi



Abby vs. Roro



Andoni vs. Carlos Belcast



Alana vs. Arigeli



ViruZz vs. Tomás Mazza



TheGrefg vs. WestCOL



Ticket prices for La Velada 5

Tickets are not on sale yet -they will likely go on sale on April on May- and prices will be similar to previous events (between 35 to 170 euros). Musical performances have not been confirmed either, but we can expect some special guests (last year, popular artists like Bizarrap, Julieta Venegas, David Bisbal and even Will Smith appeared).