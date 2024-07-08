L.A. Noire developers working 'exclusively on projects for Rockstar'

HQ

Bully, Manhunt, L.A. Noire. There's a long list of titles that Rockstar will likely never go back to now it's concerned primarily with the mega successes of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

However, according to Video Games Deluxe, the studio that originally created L.A. Noire, it's still working on projects for Rockstar. Originally, a report from VGC pointed towards the studio releasing a new title called Sowden House, which was a psychological thriller set in 1940s LA.

However, after an update from Video Games Deluxe itself, it appears that this was more of a tech demo based off an unreleased case in L.A. Noire, which may never see the light of day.

"We are working exclusively on projects for Rockstar. We commissioned some music from a local composer Freyja Garbett for a VR project that we were working on a number of years ago when between projects," the studio wrote. "It is based on a case from LA Noire that did not make the cut but was more of a tech demo than anything else. We have no idea whether this will ever see the light of day but we decided to finish the score commission to support a local composer."