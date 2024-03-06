Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess shows gameplay with a lot of personality

HQ

To cap off the presentation, Xbox unveiled Capcom's upcoming title Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, reiterating that it will be released this year. We'd only seen a few previews for this game, which led us to believe that it would be a pure action title that draws from Japanese mythology. But now, after seeing the trailer, it has become clear that this is not the case.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a (seemingly harmonious) combination of action and Tower Defence. And it even seems to be a bit of a simulation, as one of the things we've seen in the gameplay is that you have to collect resources in the village and during the day and then manage its defence at night, when gates open and monsters come out of them.

Once again, it's clear that the art design is eye-catching, and will no doubt be a title to watch out for this year. As it was unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in the summer of 2023, it's very possible that we'll have more news, as well as a firm release date, for the 2024 edition of that event.

In the meantime, check out the new trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess below and let us know what you think in the comments.