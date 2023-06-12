Capcom reveals Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

During tonight's Xbox Showcase we got our first look at Capcom's new game called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. This in the form of a trailer that showed action-packed battles with swords, bows and magic. The trailer was also full of creepy creatures and a large dose of Japanese influences and we seem to be treated to a battle between the real world and the spirit world.

We didn't get a release date but we do know that the game is coming to Series X/S and PC. The trailer can be found below and it was revealed that the game, like so many others that were shown, will be on Game Pass on release day.