Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom reveals Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

It looks like a pretty unique adventure with lots of Japanese folklore.

During tonight's Xbox Showcase we got our first look at Capcom's new game called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. This in the form of a trailer that showed action-packed battles with swords, bows and magic. The trailer was also full of creepy creatures and a large dose of Japanese influences and we seem to be treated to a battle between the real world and the spirit world.

We didn't get a release date but we do know that the game is coming to Series X/S and PC. The trailer can be found below and it was revealed that the game, like so many others that were shown, will be on Game Pass on release day.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

