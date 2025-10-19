Krysten Ritter teases that we could be seeing a lot more of Jessica Jones

HQ

It has been a long time coming but finally Krysten Ritter is returning to the role of Jessica Jones. The actress will appear as the Marvel hero in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which will arrive in March 2026, but seemingly that will just be the beginning of the character's grand ambitions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, as part of a live Phase Zero podcast hosted by Brandon Davis starring Ritter and Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum, the question of what the future holds for Jessica Jones was asked, to which Ritter replied with the following.

"There's a lot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore and Brad [Winderbaum] and I talked about it. And I'm not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it."

So seemingly expect Ritter to be a very familiar face in the MCU in the future, all after she makes her grand return in around six months time.