Kremlin downplays Orbán loss after Hungary election shift

HQ

The Kremlin has sought to minimise the political impact of Viktor Orbán's electoral defeat, insisting its relationship with Hungary was never as close as widely perceived.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was ready to engage in "pragmatic dialogue" with incoming prime minister Péter Magyar, adopting a cautious wait-and-see approach following the vote.

Despite the measured tone, the result represents a significant setback for Vladimir Putin, as Hungary had been one of Moscow's closest partners within the European Union under Orbán's leadership. The Kremlin has now placed Hungary alongside other "unfriendly countries" in Europe.

Magyar has signalled a shift in foreign policy, aiming to rebalance ties with the West while maintaining pragmatic relations with Russia, particularly in energy, where Hungary remains heavily dependent on Russian supplies.