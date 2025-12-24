KPop Demon Hunters has been viewed half a billion times

HQ

KPop Demon Hunters has once again proved the power of stylistic animation and earworm music tracks, as it has broken 500 million views worldwide on Netflix. This is a hugely impressive amount, and puts KPop Demon Hunters as easily the most watched movie on the platform.

Netflix's official ranking on its site still claims that KPop Demon Hunters has around 325 million views, but as per its official social media it confirmed the number has surpassed the half a billion marker. This not only makes it Netflix's most-watched Netflix movie of all-time, but also is a higher figure than any show on the platform, English or non-English. People love KPop Demon Hunters.