Kirby and the Forgotten Land continues its UK boxed charts dominance

Following being the best-selling boxed title in the UK two weeks ago, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has made it two-for-two, by also being the top-selling boxed game last week. As revealed by Gamesindustry.biz, Kirby's sales dropped off by 43% week-over-week, but was still enough to beat out number two on the charts: Elden Ring.

As for why Elden Ring rose to number two (and Pokémon Legends Arceus to number three for that matter), this was because Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has slipped from second to fourth in the charts, with sales dropping by 38% week-over-week. It is noted that "the majority" of Tiny Tina's sales have been digital so far, however.

The other recent major game that has seen a fall off in sales is Ghostwire Tokyo, which after failing to make it into the boxed top ten during its launch week, has fallen from 11th to 23rd in the charts, with sales down 70% week-over-week.

With these moves, the charts are as follows: