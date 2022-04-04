Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land continues its UK boxed charts dominance

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands slips to fourth and Ghostwire Tokyo falls from 11th to 23rd.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following being the best-selling boxed title in the UK two weeks ago, Kirby and the Forgotten Land has made it two-for-two, by also being the top-selling boxed game last week. As revealed by Gamesindustry.biz, Kirby's sales dropped off by 43% week-over-week, but was still enough to beat out number two on the charts: Elden Ring.

As for why Elden Ring rose to number two (and Pokémon Legends Arceus to number three for that matter), this was because Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has slipped from second to fourth in the charts, with sales dropping by 38% week-over-week. It is noted that "the majority" of Tiny Tina's sales have been digital so far, however.

The other recent major game that has seen a fall off in sales is Ghostwire Tokyo, which after failing to make it into the boxed top ten during its launch week, has fallen from 11th to 23rd in the charts, with sales down 70% week-over-week.

With these moves, the charts are as follows:


  1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

  2. Elden Ring

  3. Pokémon Legends Arceus

  4. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

  5. FIFA 22

  6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

  7. Gran Turismo 7

  8. WWE 2K22

  9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  10. Horizon Forbidden West

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Related texts

0
Kirby and the Forgotten LandScore

Kirby and the Forgotten Land
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

HAL Laboratory's take on a 3D Kirby platforming adventure is here, and it's shaping up to be another essential title for Switch owners.



Loading next content