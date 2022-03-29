Kirby and the Forgotten Land had the biggest Kirby launch ever in the UK

HQ

The figures for last week's game sales across the UK have been revealed, and it's seen - on a week that saw the launch of Ghostwire Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo's loveable pink puffball rise to the top.

Not only did Kirby and the Forgotten Land top the boxed sales charts in the UK last week, but it broke a record, as the Nintendo Switch exclusive had the best launch ever for a Kirby game in the United Kingdom. It sold 2.5 times as many copies as the second biggest release, Kirby Star Allies, and has already, despite only being out for a few days, become the fifth biggest Kirby game of all-time in the country.

This information comes from Gamesindustry.biz, who highlighted that typically Kirby is one of Nintendo's smaller franchises in the UK, making this launch all the more impressive.

As for how the rest of the boxed top ten charts filled out, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands came in at second (with over half of its sales being on PS5, and selling less than 10% of the boxed copies Borderlands 3 managed at launch). Following Wonderlands, Elden Ring continues to do well and came in third, then despite its recent woes, Gran Turismo 7 came fourth, and then Pokémon Legends Arceus continued its successful run by rounding out the top five.

Surprisingly Tango Gameworks' PC and PS5 exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo failed to even crack the boxed top ten, and only came in eleventh, meaning it was beaten by far older games and another PlayStation exclusive, with these games being; FIFA 22 (6th), New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (7th), WWE 2K22 (8th), Horizon Forbidden West (9th), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (10th).