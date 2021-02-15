King's Bounty II has now been delayed until August 2021

You're watching Advertisements

King's Bounty II has now joined Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in fleeing out of the month of March. The tactical RPG has been delayed to August 24, 2021 as developer 1C Company hopes to dedicate more time to "finish playtesting, fixing, polishing." This the second delay that the game has seen, as originally, it was set for release in 2020.

Within a press release received by PC Gamer, producer Denis Maltzev said: "We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, polishing, and postponing launch will give us the precious months to balancing phase, much needed for such important project for us, with its ambitious, open world, its complex narrative, deep Turn-Based Tactical and RPG mechanics."

A delay is pretty disappointing, but we can understand the developer's intent to get this sequel as polished as possible. The first King's Bounty was released way back in 1990 and it is looked back on pretty fondly, so there is a pressure for the sequel to maintain the same level of quality.

Are you disappointed by this delay?