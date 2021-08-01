English
King's Bounty II

King's Bounty II has gone gold

To celebrate, 1C Entertainment has released an official gameplay trailer.

Prime Matter (the new publishing label from Koch Media) and 1C Entertainment has announced that the upcoming turn-based RPG King's Bounty II has in fact gone gold ahead of its August 24 release date.

The title that is set to be a sequel to the 1990 original will be bringing back the fantasy medieval world and its strategy combat for players to explore and battle over the vast kingdom of Nostria.

To mark the game going gold (which basically means that it is ready for release), 1C Entertainment has released the first official gameplay trailer. You can check it out below, or read our preview of the game here, to get a further look at the game, which will be launching on August 24 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

King's Bounty II

