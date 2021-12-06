Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn DLC is releasing on December 14

HQ

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning might now be a decade old, but it's still receiving DLC to this day. The action RPG's next slice of content Fastesworn is set to release on December 14, and it features a main storyline that will take six hours to complete. Fatesworn can either be purchased standalone for £17.99 or with the base game for £54.99.

Along with the six-hour main quest, Fatesworn also raises the level cap to 50 and features 21 new weapons and shields. The adventure will take players to a new environment that is filled with snowy mountains and dreary caves to explore. This new area contains new enemies for you to battle and additional side quests that help pad out the overall running time.

You can take a look at the new trailer for Fatesworn in the video above.