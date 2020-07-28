Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is less than 30GB in size

You're watching Advertisements

We're glad Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is getting a new chance, as it was an underrated RPG with an interesting world. When it launched back in 2012, it fit on a single DVD and was roughly 7 gigabytes in size, but with all the work that has been done to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, that number has climbed considerably.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is now listed on the Microsoft Store, and thanks to that, we know that the new version needs 29,97GS of hard-drive space. This does include the expansions, which increases the number to some extent, but it seems like we can expect some really nice enhancements when it launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8.