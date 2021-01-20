Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021. This remaster of the 2012 fantasy RPG launched last September on PC, PS4, and Xbox One and it made significant improvements aspects such as the lighting and textures. A new trailer has been released for the Switch version and this can be watched above.

Posting on Twitter to break the announcement, THQ Nordic revealed that the Switch version would be arriving just ahead of a new expansion called Fatesworn. We're not entirely sure what this new DLC includes, but we do know that it wasn't present within the original.

When we reviewed Re-Reckoning last September, we said: "If you never had the chance to play it the first time around, and you love a decent action-RPG, then this is one you should look at."