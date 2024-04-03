Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will have the longest runtime of the franchise

HQ

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes releases in just over a month, and while we're waiting to return to the world that humanity lost, new details are emerging about the film, including its runtime.

As per AMC's website, the film will run for 2 hours and 25 minutes, making it the longest entry in the franchise. Compared to your Oppenheimers, Killers of the Flower Moons, and even Dune: Part Twos, this seems like quite a short runtime, but for many moviegoers it'll be a mercy to know they won't need to hold their pee for another three hour epic.

War for the Planet of the Apes was the longest film prior, running for 2 hours and 20 minutes, so it seems to be the trend for this franchise that the films are gradually increasing their runtimes. Also, it appears that there are some big expectations for the return to apeland, as DiscussingFilm reports that it's expected Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will pull in $54-61 million in the US alone in its first weekend.