Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes home media will come with a non-ape version of the film

You may love or hate the new Planet of the Apes films, but they are a technical achievement the likes of which we rarely see in films. Using mo-cap suits to recreate entire tribes of apes is pretty impressive, especially as the actors also have to learn how to act like apes.

In an interview with Ape Nation, director Wes Ball confirmed that we could get a chance to see those earlier versions of the film. In the home media release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, there will be the option to watch the whole film with the actors in mo-cap.

This essentially removes the apes from the Planet of the Apes, but it would be really cool to see how well the CGI translates the real performances. For now at least, we're still looking forward to the main release of the film, which will hit us next week, on the 9th of May.