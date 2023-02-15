Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes finishes filming

War of the Planet of the Apes brought Caesar's story to an end, but this doesn't mean that the Planet of the Apes franchise is necessarily done. Years after the events of the 2017 film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes us through a new world where the hominids have developed different clans, while humanity has regressed into a feral state.

The film, which is set for a release on the 24th of May, 2024, has recently finished filming, as confirmed by director Wes Ball over on Twitter. The video confirming the news sees a bunch of CGI apes waving farewell before Ball shuts a clapperboard confirming filming has finished.

With so much CGI going into the Planet of the Apes films, it's no surprise that it'll still take over a year to see its release despite it finishing filming. Still, this is positive news for those who can't wait to return to the post-apocalyptic world.