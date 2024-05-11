Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes conquers the US box office with a $22 million opening day

HQ

With only three films so far grossing over $500 million (Kung Fu Panda 4, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Dune: Part Two), 2024 has been pretty absent of major blockbuster smash hits. Things could be about to change soon though, as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has had a pretty insane start at the US box office.

The latest entry in the franchise pulled in $22.2 million in its opening day from 4,075 theatres, including $6.6 million in Thursday night previews. It's estimated that it will make $52-26 million in its debut weekend, which according to Variety, is on par with the last three entries.

Critically things are also looking pretty good for the blockbuster. On IMDb, it has a score of 7.4/10 and on Rotten Tomatoes it has a rating of 80%.