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Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance developers are using game sales to save a real-life castle

Pirkštejn Castle served as Henry's home for the first game, and so it's time we repaid the favour.

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Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a game that prides itself on historical accuracy. Our protagonist isn't a real person, but all the places he explores were. Some are in better condition than others, and one of the first places we can call home in KCD is now in need of help.

Revealed on Warhorse's Twitter/X account, Pirkštejn Castle is currently in need of restoration, and is undergoing reconstruction. Without maintenance, it's possible this historic site could fall apart, and so the developer is doing all it can to help out. During the Steam Medieval Fest, it promises to donate $1 for every copy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance sold to the castle's restoration effort.

You can find out more information on Pirkštejn Castle's reconstruction effort on the official website here. The reconstruction still needs around CZK 2.5 million (equivalent to about 102,000 Euro) to be complete, and any direct donations are welcome, too.

The Steam Medieval Sale ends on the 27th of April, so act fast if you want to buy a copy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. It doesn't seem like DLC sales or copies of the sequel sold will be going towards the restoration.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

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