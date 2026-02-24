King of Meat is shutting down in April with refunds being issued for the game

HQ

Creating a live-service title, a project that requires a large and active community to be classified as successful, is becoming an increasingly difficult and risky endeavour. In 2026 alone, Highguard has commanded many headlines for its rather catastrophic failure, but as we continue through February, it has been confirmed that one of late 2025's new live projects is also set to face the music.

Glowmade's King of Meat will be shutting down as soon as April 9. The cooperative title with a large focus on user-generated content has not reached the audience that it was hoping to hit, and thus, around six months after its arrival, the game will be closing down, with servers taken offline, complete playability neutralised, and refunds issued for anyone who snagged a copy since launch in October.

The statement from Glowmade explains: "Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game, and King of Meat's servers will close on April 9, 2026. Players will be able to access and play all existing content until then, so we encourage you to enjoy your remaining time in the game with your fellow Contenders."

As you would expect, there will be no more content updates for the game ahead of its shutdown but players can spend any resources and currencies that they have before the servers close, just to add a few more cosmetics to their collection before their collection is lost forever.

Are you surprised by this news? As part of our review, we were somewhat concerned that King of Meat would face a fate like this, as you can read here.